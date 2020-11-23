Look at my opponent!

After taking on his arch-nemesis, Gucci Mane is ready to hop back into the Verzuz ring.

Gucci took to Instagram on Sunday, where he alluded to his record-breaking battle with Jeezy before mentioning that he's ready for another fight.

"I heard our battle @verzuztv broke numbers it was historic we run the culture," Gucci captioned the picture. "who y’all want me to battle next ? ??"

Due to their turbulent history and iconic status, fans were locked into Gucci and Jeezy's Verzuz battle. The virtual moment reportedly pulled in more viewers than MTV's VMAs, The Voice, and the Billboard Awards. Also, the nature of the battle was so intense, Gucci played songs that were directed toward Jeezy rather than some of his fan-favorite hits like "Traphouse 3," "Shirt Off," "Mr. Perfect," "My Kitchen," "Jewelry," and more.

Because Gucci still has an abundance of hits in the chamber—and other unresolved beefs—fans are hoping that he'll take on adversaries like Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and T.I. They also want to see him go against fellow street legend Boosie Badazz or proteges Future and/or Young Thug.

Gucci Mane isn't the only Verzuz alumnus who is ready to float back into competition. Rick Ross—who also left many bullets in the clip—teased a possible matchup against T.I. This creates the feeling that Jeezy, Rick Ross, Guwop, and TIP could be creating a round-robin situation for The South's throne.