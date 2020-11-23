Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s collaborative effort Pluto x Baby Pluto bowed at No. 2 for its debut week, coming in a very close second to AC/DC’s album Power Up.

Billboard reports that the rappers’ surprise drop earned 105,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 19, 99,000 of which were streaming equivalent units, 5,500 traditional album sales, and a little over 500 from track equivalent units. The pair announced their first collaborative project together on the date of its release, Nov. 13; it saw a boost after the arrival of its deluxe edition on Nov. 17, which added eight songs for a total track count of 24.

Even with the deluxe, the sales figure was slightly lower than anticipated, with Hits Daily Double projecting 110,000 to 120,000 units before the deluxe’s release. According to Chart Data, the joint project was still the most-streamed album of the week, with 136.11 million on-demand streams. Pluto x Baby Pluto missed out on the No. 1 spot by just around 12,000 units. AC/DC had not released a full-length for six years.

With the collaborative album, both rappers notch their second Top 10 albums in 2020: Future’s High Off Life debuted at No. 1 in May, as did Uzi’s Eternal Atake in March. While Pluto x Baby Pluto is Uzi’s first collaborative album, Future has racked up quite a few with Juice WRLD (WRLD on Drugs, No. 2 in 2018), Young Thug (Super Slimey, No. 2 in 2017) and Drake (What a Time to Be Alive, No. 1 in 2015).

Future has achieved 14 Top 10 albums in his career, the most of any artist since his 2012 debut Pluto; Uzi has tallied three Top 10 albums in total.