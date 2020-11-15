Lil Uzi Vert delivered some big news on Friday.

Just hours after releasing Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future, the 26-year-old rapper announced he and Hendrix had another full-length collaborative project on the way. He didn't indicate when the effort was expected to arrive, but he did provide a little insight into what he and Future had in store.

"The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz," Uzi tweeted, referring to the newly released project. "The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN 🗣 🔊 I’m telling you 📀 📀 Mark my words @1future #ThePlutos 🛸🦅."

Fans were understandably stoked, but the news was slightly overshadowed by a bittersweet announcement made earlier that day. In a since-deleted tweet, Uzi suggested he would retired from music following the release of his next two albums.

It's unclear if Uzi's forthcoming Future collaboration is one of the two planned albums, or if he intends to deliver a couple of solo projects before bowing out. It's worth noting this isn't the first time Uzi has hinted at retirement. Back in 2019, as fans patiently awaited his Eternal Atake album, Uzi expressed his desire to go back in time and just "be normal." Uzi also claimed he had "deleted everything," and said he was "done with music."

Thankfully for fans, Uzi's retirement was relatively short-lived, as he would go on to drop several full-length projects and number of collaborative tracks. With this in mind, his fanbase is left wondering: Is Uzi really preparing for his swan song? Or will he have another change of heart and decide to stay in the game for many more years and projects to come? Stay tuned.