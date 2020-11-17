Future and Lil Uzi Vert continue to take things to extraterrestrial heights by releasing the deluxe version of Pluto x Baby Pluto.

The duo wasted no time. Future and Uzi added six new songs to the Pluto x Baby Pluto in less than a week since it hit streaming services. Like the previously releases songs, the new tracks—"Tic Tac," "My Legacy," "Heart in Pieces," "Because of You," Bust a Move," and "Baby Sasuke"—don't feature any outside acts.

Pluto x Baby Pluto (Deluxe) is also accompanied by a more clear look at the stock image that was used to create the original cover art.

This comes after Uzi and Future paired the release of their joint album with a Hype Williams-directed music video for the single "That's It." Like the stock image that was manipulated to create the cover, the two spacemen rattle off their bars while dibbling soccer balls with beautiful women.

Stream the deluxe version of Future and Lil Uzi's Pluto x Baby Pluto below.



The new songs can also be found on YouTube via their respective channels.