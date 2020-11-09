Stars of Drake's caliber understand that success comes with hate and envy. As a result, Drizzy understands there are people who are going to hate on his music just because he created it. So, he's focusing on the product instead of the pundits.

On Sunday, Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, hopped on Instagram Live to host a much-needed jam session following the stress of the presidential elections.

Drake decided to show his dad some love by jumping into the comments and interacting with fans. In the process, he told a fan that critics will continue to devalue his art but he's going to continue to progress to the next phase.

"They hated on Views just like they will (Certified Lover Boy) but it’s music to evolve to," he explained.

In 2020, it's safe to say that anyone that didn't like Views when it first dropped is a hater. Views has withstood the test of time in the four years since its release, becoming the home of major hit records and loved fan-favorites. Drake anticipates that CLB will be subjected to the same level of scrutiny simply because people love to hate the winner.