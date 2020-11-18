On Tuesday's episode of, The Breakfast Club, the show's hosts addressed a planned interview with Megan Thee Stallion that was seemingly nixed after her people specified what could and couldn't be discussed.

"Meg was supposed to be here this week but they had a long laundry list of things not to talk to her about and it was all Tory Lanez and that situation related," Charlamagne said.

“Yeah I think it’s crazy because when she does white publications, she’s able to talk and talk about everything that she wants to talk about but when she goes to the Black press and Black publications, there’s a list that the label sent out that says, ‘Don’t ask her about this, don’t talk about that,’ but we the ones who support her and hold her down and play her music,” DJ Envy added.

The comments came after Megan's sprawling GQ profile, in which she openly discussed the shooting incident with Torey Lanez. People were quick to come to Megan's defense after The Breakfast Club's comments on Tuesday.

During Wednesday's episode however, host Angela Yee clarified that they don't have a problem with Megan, saying that she and her co-hosts adore the rapper. They also made sure to clarify that the issue isn't with her, but with her label.

"This was never a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She never said 'I'm not doing the 'Breakfast Club'' or any of those things," Yee said at the 1:23-mark of the video above. "We're 100% sure it wasn't Megan, it's the label," Charlamagne added.

Charlamagne also explained that fans can maybe expect to see Megan on the show sooner than later, and he doesn't expect them to talk about Lanez. "Salute to Megan, though. I'm sure she'll still be on the show because it's not like we want to talk about the Tory Lanez stuff anyway," he said. "I don't want her to relive her trauma. It's just the principle."

As we mentioned above, Megan Thee Stallion gave an extensive interview with GQ in which she discussed her altercation with Tory Lanez and the ensuing events, including Lanez allegedly offering to pay her to not talk. Megan's debut album, Good News, is out Friday.