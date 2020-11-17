Megan Thee Stallion has revealed the tracklist for her highly-anticipated debut album Good News.

The forthcoming project boasts a star-studded set of features, including DaBaby, Beyoncé, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, Popcaan, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and more. Good News is slated to drop on Nov. 20.

Meg shared details about her album last week on Twitter, writing, “Through such a rough year I felt like we could all use a lil good news,” where she also disclosed its title, cover art, and release date.

On Thursday, the rapper will also premiere a new music video from Good News on YouTube Originals’ weekly music series Released, which will include some behind-the-scenes shots from the making of the video.

The Houston rapper has had her fair share of ups and downs this year. While she landed her first two No. 1 singles with the Beyoncé remix of “Savage” and “WAP” with Cardi B, she was also the victim in a shooting involving Tory Lanez. While he has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, Meg has maintained he was the one who shot her in her feet.

