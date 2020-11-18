Tory Lanez didn't appear in court on Wednesday as part of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, but his lawyer did enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The New York Daily News reported that Lanez pleaded not guilty to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and injure Megan. Neither of the rappers appeared in court, but Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea for his client after a Los Angeles judge had ordered the Canadian rapper to stay 100 yards away from Meg and surrender any firearms. During the hearing, it was suggested that the state could level more charges against Tory for possibly violating the protective order through social media posts and lyrics in recent music.

He was charged last month with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, Tory Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months behind bars. He allegedly shot Megan twice in her feet on July 12 after leaving a party in Los Angeles with her.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," she explained in August. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it." She was taken to a hospital after the shooting and needed surgery for her injuries. Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied the accusations leveled against him, and even released an album entitled Daystar addressing the incident and calling Meg a liar.

In a recent profile with GQ, she additionally claimed that Tory attempted to buy her silence. "[At this point] I'm really scared," she explained, "because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

Megan Thee Stallion is also due to release her new album Good News this Friday, Nov. 20.