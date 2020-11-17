50 Cent called into the Breakfast Club on Tuesday for a 46-minute chat featuring, among other things, more comments about the failed steak salesman.

Around 37 minutes into the interview, 50 recalled being offered a large amount of money to attend Trump's inauguration. Per 50, the Trump team was reaching out to him—as they did with other artists ahead of the 2020 election—as part of an effort he says was aimed at attracting voters.

50 explained he was initially offered $500,000 to go to the inauguration, though that offer was later bumped up to $1 million.

"He was needing it for the same reasons you see now," 50 said. "He participated with different artists for the Black vote. And I'm going, nah, I ain't gonna put myself in that position. 'Cause I don't know what I'd have to do to recover from that."

Asked by Charlamagne if Lil Wayne received a payment for his widely trashed Trump endorsement, 50 said he was "sure" he did.

"Yeah, I'm sure. … Easily, he got paid," 50 said.

50, however, claims to have not received any money from the Trump team for his recent tax-related criticisms of the winner of the 2020 presidential election, former VP Joe Biden.

Peep the full interview below. 50 also discussed whether he's ever regretted anything he's said or done, the Verzuz series, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

In late October, Wayne tweeted out a picture of himself standing in front of a row of American flags with the aforementioned failed steak salesman. They both opted for a thumbs-up pose for the photo, which was endlessly mocked.

When sharing the pic, Weezy said he and the former Apprentice host "had a great meeting" about the administration's Platinum Plan.