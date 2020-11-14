Normally, 50 Cent's Instagram is home to trolls and jokes. But on Saturday, he decided to remind us that the pandemic is still gripping the nation after revealing that R&B star Jeremih is currently battling COVID-19.

"pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real," 50 captioned a picture of himself and the singer. He goes on to say Jeremih is in the intensive care unit at an unnamed hospital in his hometown of Chicago.

50 Cent isn't the only entertainer to confirm Jeremih's condition. Fellow Chicagoan and frequent collaborator Hitmaka also asked his Instagram followers to pray for Jeremih as he fights the coronavirus.

"I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih. This message is posted with his mother’s blessings," he wrote. "This message is posted with his mothers blessings." Artists like Hit-Boy, Fabolous, N.O.R.E., and more flooded both 50 and Hitmaka's comments to show their support for Jeremih.

TMZ also reports the singer is currently on a breathing ventilator and his condition is worsening.

This comes as a second lockdown appears imminent. A member of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, Dr. Michael Osterholm, claims that the team has put together a plan that would shut down the country for 4-6 weeks. This would curb the pandemic and control the virus.