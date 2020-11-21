21 Savage is showing up for the family of late rapper King Von in a major way.

The Atlanta rapper surprised Von's younger sister, Kayla B., with a brand new Range Rover, which she expressed an abundance of gratitude for via social media. Posting to her Instagram, Kayla showed off the all-white vehicle along with 21 red roses from the Savage Mode II rapper.

"2021 PAID FA🥺🥺 WITH 21 ROSES 🌹! NOBODY EVA BOUGHT ME ROSES ! I LOVE MY BIG BROTHER🥺🥺🥺," she captioned the photos.

King Von's family recently released a statement thanking fans for their continued outpouring of love and support to them amid his passing as well as announcing the continuation of his Welcome to O' Block debut album. Additionally, they said there are more endeavors in the works in the name of King Von.