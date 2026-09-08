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Shaq Claps Back at Dwight Howard's Video Impersonation of Him On Instagram
Shaq seized the opportunity to shoot back at Dwight Howard's impersonation video of him with an Instagram repost and caption calling his game "SO SO."
Woman Opens Fire in Memphis Burger King Over Long Drive-Thru Wait Times (UPDATE)
Footage shows the suspect leaving her car and approaching the drive-thru where she argued with one of the employees before opening fire through the window.
Gabrielle Union Shares Why Her and Dwyane Wade's Kids Wanted Her to Quit Acting
After learning what type of cash their father, Dwyane Wade is raking in, Union shared that her kids believe it's time for her to retire her crown.
Beyoncé Stuns in Icy Park Collection With New Video f/ Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, and Kaash Paige
The third evolution of the collection is accompanied by a full-length visual boasting snowy, mountainous slopes and winter-toned streetwear aesthetics.
21 Savage Gifts King Von's Sister With Range Rover
Kayla B. showed off the all-white vehicle along with 21 red roses from the 'Savage Mode II' rapper.
'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Passes Away At 80
Alex Trebek, beloved host of 'Jeopardy!,' has died from pancreatic cancer. Even with his diagnosis, he stayed on as host of the game show.
Snoop Dogg and More Lakers Fans Are Baffled By Danny Green's Missed Shot That Cost Game 5 Victory
Snoop aired his frustrations out via Instagram at the Lakers' Danny Green, who missed a key shot in the final seconds of Game 5.
Cardinals Hall of Fame Pitcher Bob Gibson Passes Away at 84
Bob "Hoot" Gibson was a nine-time All-Star and double World Series champ, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.
Kellyanne Conway Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Conway becomes the latest political figure tied to Trump who has contracted the virus.
Watch the Final ‘Tenet’ Trailer
The action spy film features John David Washington as the Protaganist, who travels through time in a dangerous attempt to stop a deadly World War III.
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Top 10 Rappers of All Time After Backlash From Excluding Eminem
Snoop may be rustling feathers with the list, which he unveiled on Instagram and asserted that he's standing behind no matter who was left off of it.