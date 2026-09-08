Diamond Hillyer Portrait

Diamond Hillyer

Joined May 2020 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Shaq

Shaq Claps Back at Dwight Howard's Video Impersonation of Him On Instagram

Shaq seized the opportunity to shoot back at Dwight Howard's impersonation video of him with an Instagram repost and caption calling his game "SO SO."

Diamond Hillyer1868 days ago
Burger King sign

Woman Opens Fire in Memphis Burger King Over Long Drive-Thru Wait Times (UPDATE)

Footage shows the suspect leaving her car and approaching the drive-thru where she argued with one of the employees before opening fire through the window.

Diamond Hillyer1993 days ago
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union Shares Why Her and Dwyane Wade's Kids Wanted Her to Quit Acting

After learning what type of cash their father, Dwyane Wade is raking in, Union shared that her kids believe it's time for her to retire her crown.

Diamond Hillyer1993 days ago
Beyoncé and Gucci Mane appear in 'ICY PARK' visual

Beyoncé Stuns in Icy Park Collection With New Video f/ Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, and Kaash Paige

The third evolution of the collection is accompanied by a full-length visual boasting snowy, mountainous slopes and winter-toned streetwear aesthetics.

Diamond Hillyer2050 days ago
21 Savage

21 Savage Gifts King Von's Sister With Range Rover

Kayla B. showed off the all-white vehicle along with 21 red roses from the 'Savage Mode II' rapper. 

Diamond Hillyer2127 days ago
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Alex Trebek

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Passes Away At 80

Alex Trebek, beloved host of 'Jeopardy!,' has died from pancreatic cancer. Even with his diagnosis, he stayed on as host of the game show.

Diamond Hillyer2139 days ago
snoop dogg la lakers

Snoop Dogg and More Lakers Fans Are Baffled By Danny Green's Missed Shot That Cost Game 5 Victory

Snoop aired his frustrations out via Instagram at the Lakers' Danny Green, who missed a key shot in the final seconds of Game 5.

Diamond Hillyer2169 days ago
Bob Gibson

Cardinals Hall of Fame Pitcher Bob Gibson Passes Away at 84

Bob "Hoot" Gibson was a nine-time All-Star and double World Series champ, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

Diamond Hillyer2176 days ago
Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Conway becomes the latest political figure tied to Trump who has contracted the virus.

Diamond Hillyer2176 days ago
tenet trailer travis scott song preview

Watch the Final ‘Tenet’ Trailer

The action spy film features John David Washington as the Protaganist, who travels through time in a dangerous attempt to stop a deadly World War III.

Diamond Hillyer2218 days ago
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Snoop Dogg attends Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Top 10 Rappers of All Time After Backlash From Excluding Eminem

Snoop may be rustling feathers with the list, which he unveiled on Instagram and asserted that he's standing behind no matter who was left off of it.

Diamond Hillyer2239 days ago

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