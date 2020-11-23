The 2020 American Music Awards take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with Taraji P. Henson hosting, and fans should expect some big moments, along with a few surprises.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the field with eight nominations each, with both artists up for Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion, who recently released her debut album Good News, scored five nominations, while Taylor Swift, DaBaby, and Bad Bunny earned four each.

A number of performances are also lined up, among them: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, along with The Weeknd and Kenny G.

Check out the full list of nominations below, which will be updated throughout the night with winners for each category bolded.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé “Savage” Remix

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future f/ Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “Cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours — WINNER

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Chris Brown f/ Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist - Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist - Latin

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Album - Latin

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song - Latin

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G and Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album - Country

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song - Country

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani “Nobody But You”

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour