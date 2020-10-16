Kenny G, a true legend of the saxophonic variety, has been recruited by the Weeknd for a new remix to his massive 2020 hit "In Your Eyes."

The official release comes mere weeks after the two linked up for a performance of the After Hours cut at the special Time 1000 event on ABC, with the remix released on Friday noticeably including some Kenny contributions throughout, including—as one might expect—a full-blown solo at the end.

Stream the new "In Your Eyes" remix above via YouTube and/or below via Spotify:

And below, peep that aforementioned Time 100 performance circa September. It ruled, it rules, it will continue to rule, etc.

While the bulk of the planned After Hours rollout strategy was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the album has continued to stand tall as one of the year's finest (and most widely acclaimed) releases. Just before word came in September that single "Blinding Lights" had broken a Billboard Hot 100 record, Abel revealed during an extended conversation with Brittany Spanos for Rolling Stone that he may have "another album ready to go" by the time the COVID-19 era starts drawing to a close.

In August, the Weekend helped raise $350,000 for the Equal Justice Initiative thanks to the success of his record-setting interactive virtual concert on TikTok.

"It's so important to keep fans engaged and entertained with innovative music events during the pandemic, and I think the Experience did that while also serving as a 'thank you' from the Weeknd to the TikTok community for their support of his music," Isabel Quinteros, TikTok's senior manager of music partnerships and artist relations, said at the time.