It’s been a long road to the arrival of Megan Thee Stallion’s debut studio album, Good News.

After the release of several mixtapes and EPs, the Houston rapper encountered label drama in 2020 that disrupted her release plans. Then, of course, she had to deal with a shooting and all the noise that followed. But today, Megan shifted the attention back to her music with a 17-song debut album that features an A-list collection of guest stars like SZA, DaBaby, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Young Thug, and Beyoncé.



In the immediate wake of its release, the opening song, “Shots Fired,” is getting the majority of the attention online, but there’s a lot more music here to get into. So, after a few initial spins, the Complex Music team put together a list of first impressions and takeaways. Below are the six biggest takeaways from Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News.