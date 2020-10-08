Polo G is letting it be known that the price of the brick is going up.

On Thursday, the Chicago-native took to Twitter where he announced that he's charging nearly six figures for a verse.

"Features 85 Rackzz," Polo G said before giving the allusion that this is the minimum he'll take, "but the price keep goin up."

Although this seems like a gaudy price for the young artist, Polo G remains humble by explaining that it took a lot of grinding and patience to work himself into this position.

"I remember doin features fa 200$" he said in the following tweet. "Grind Neva Stop."

Polo G's career may be young, but it's already full of accolades. Both of the 21-year-old's albums have peaked in the Billboard 200 top 10. His sophomore effort The Goat spawned 10 Hot 100 singles including "Flex" featuring Juice WRLD, which just went platinum.

Polo G was also featured on Juice WRLD's groundbreaking posthumous album Legends Never Die, making an appearance on the song "Hate the Other Side." The track peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Polo G his first top 10 finish.