Nas, Styles P, Remy Ma, Ghostface Killah, and Dave East have teamed up for the anthemic posse cut, “The Mecca.”

Netflix, Mass Appeal, and RadhaMUSprime enlisted the five New York legends for the track, which appears on the new Netflix film The Forty-Year-Old Version. Radha Black—a.k.a. RadhaMUSprime—directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the movie that is now available in select theaters and globally on Netflix.

In the film, Black portrays a New York playwright who, after experiencing a period of bad luck, attempts to fuse the worlds of hip-hop and theater as a way to tell her story.

“Hip-hop is the heartbeat of my movie,” Black explained in a press release. “And it’s the symphony of my life. So I’m beyond thrilled to present with my Mass Appeal family, ‘The Mecca,’ a single inspired by The Forty-Year-Old Version featuring five of the greatest living emcees New York ever made. … ‘The Mecca’ is a head-nodding masterpiece and a lyricist's map of the city. This song represents what makes hip-hop culture king and what makes my city classic!”

Listen to the song “The Mecca” at the top, and stream The Forty-Year-Old Version on Netflix here.