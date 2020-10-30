As Megan Thee Stallion gears up to release her new album, she’s lent her talents to DJ Chose’s “Thick” (Remix).

In her verse, Meg shows off her wealth, shades her haters, and embraces thick women, in Houston and beyond. Her feature follows a freestyle she shared earlier this week, which she said might be the start of a new series called Megan Mondays. She also teased the forthcoming release of her project, which has yet to have a release date or title.

The rapper has had a busy month. At the top of October, Meg appeared on Saturday Night Live and released her song “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug. She also promised her followers that her new album is about to “go crazy.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from earlier this year, Meg revealed she’d started working on her new project. “That's the best thing about quarantine,” she said, explaining she ended up being “stuck” in Los Angeles. “I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now? I've just been writing and we set up a little studio in here.”