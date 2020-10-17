Megan Thee Stallion recently made her return with the Young Thug-assisted "Don't Stop," and now she's teasing that there's even more music on the way soon.

In a tweet she made around the same time she shared images from her in the studio on her Instagram Story, Meg revealed, "My album abt to go crazy." She didn't offer much else for fans to go off of, but needless to say they made it clear to her that they're more than ready.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Meg revealed that she had started work on a new record. "That's the best thing about quarantine," she said, as she was "stuck" in Los Angeles at the time. "I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now? I've just been writing and we set up a little studio in here."

Following said interview, however, she said she was shot twice by rapper Tory Lanez in an incident in Los Angeles in July. She initially didn't speak much on the incident, although she later identified Lanez as the gunman. In an album he released just last month, he disputed the claims made against him and accused her of running a "smear campaign." However, Lanez was recently charged with felony assault in the situation and is facing up to 23 years in prison.

It remains to be seen if Megan will address the situation further on her new album.