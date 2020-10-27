It appears that Megan Thee Stallion might start dropping a new freestyle every Monday.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “I was supposed to post this last night live from the studio but I think ima drop these every Monday.” She continued, “Follow my Twitter to see the whole thangggg #meganmondays.”

In her tweet, she wrote, “I think ima drop these up until my album drop REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT.”

Earlier this month, Meg teased the impending release of her new album, tweeting, “My album abt to go crazy,” though she didn’t provide any more details. She marked her return on Oct. 1 with the Young Thug-assisted “Don’t Stop.”

News of her forthcoming project followed the arrival of her New York Times op-ed, where she elaborated on the importance of protecting Black women, a message she initially relayed during her SNL performance on Oct. 7. She also addressed her shooting incident with Tory Lanez, for which he was recently charged.