Megan Thee Stallion returns with another joint record.

As she continues to ride the success of her Cardi B-assisted “WAP,” the Houston rapper enlisted Young Thug for a new single called “Don’t Stop.” The artists’ label, 300 Entertainment, hinted at the collaboration on Instagram last week, posting a photo of Meg and Thugger inside a recording studio.

“Don’t Stop” continues the rappers’ growing list of 2020 collaborations. Thug has connected with everyone from Chris Brown and Bino Rideaux to T.I. and Travis Scott over the past several months, while Meg has joined forces with likes of Beyoncé, Tyga, Normani, and Major Lazer.

You can stream “Don’t Stop” now on Apple Music and Spotify. Megan also shared the music video for “Don’t Stop,” which you can check out up top.

The record comes just days after it was announced Meg had secured eight nominations for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. She will also serve as the musical guest for the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend with host Chris Rock.

This single also arrives a week after Tory Lanez dropped his surprise album Daystar, in which he maintained his innocence in connection to the July 12 shooting involving Megan. The Canadian rapper denied the allegations he shot Megan in the feet during a altercation, and insists he was “framed.”

Megan has accused Lanez of shooting her multiple times on the night of his arrest. Lanez was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, and is facing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is reportedly reviewing the case to determine whether or not additional charges will be filed.