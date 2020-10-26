It appears that Lil Pump has chosen his allegiances for the upcoming election, with the rapper cosigning Donald Trump in his Instagram Story.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020, bitch. Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden, bitch ass n***a. Fuck sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020, bitch.”

He also posted what looks to be a photoshopped photo of him shaking hands with Trump.

Pump is likely referencing the increase in taxes he’ll have to pay if Biden is elected president. Biden’s tax plan pledges to raise taxes on Americans making over $400,000—and because of his income, Pump likely falls in that higher tax bracket. However, it’s unclear what the rapper is referring to when he says “extra 33.” Earlier this month, 50 Cent also complained about Biden’s tax plan when he revealed he’ll be voting for Trump.

No one on Twitter was happy with Pump’s endorsement of Trump.

Back in 2016, before Pump released his breakout hit 2017 “Gucci Gang”—and probably before he was making the kind of money he makes now—the rapper tweeted, “FUCK DONALD TRUMP” the day after the election.