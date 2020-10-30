Toronto's LB Spiffy just dropped his highly anticipated EP, LB NO POUNDS.

The eight-song project sees the rapper spit his effortlessly melodious flow with a guest list including U.S. MCs 2KBABY, Bankrol Hayden, and Toronto's Hoodbaby Peppa & Mdub. "LB NO POUNDS is inspired by me, life right now and where I grew up—Jane and Finch," LB tells us. "Everything I rap about is everything I’ve experienced."

"Toronto is my city and we on the same wave as a lot of these other cities and that’s what I’m proving," the rapper continues.

Earlier this month, LB Spiffy dropped a music video for "KAWASAKI," directed by Canada's Zac Facts, that was heavy on 2000s tropes. Sticking with the Y2K theme, the rapper is inviting fans to stream his new EP through LBWIRE, an immersive throwback experience nodding to the glory days of peer-to-peer file sharing.

"I want a lit experience for my fans to tap into my new release and experience music the way I used to, streaming platform or not." says LB. "No stress when it comes to the price of a subscription, lean into the release and get lit!"

Earlier this year, LB also linked up with Toronto rapper Smiley for the first time on "Name Brand."

Listen to LB NO POUNDS on LBWIRE or above.