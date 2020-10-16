Lana Del Rey has released the new song and video “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” the first single from her forthcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

The visual was created from footage of her driving, hanging with friends and family, and performing onstage. Earlier this year, the singer gave Chemtrails Over the Country Club a release of Sept. 5, which has since been pushed back to a currently unknown date. In August, Del Rey also teased another song, “Tulsa Jesus Freak.”

In addition to the new album, she recently celebrated the arrival of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. However, she came under fire when she wore a mesh mask while announcing a Los Angeles book signing.

Watch the video for “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” up top.