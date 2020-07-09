Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and accompanying audiobook have both received official release dates.

The singer announced that the audiobook will be out on July 28, while the physical book—hardcover and ebook editions—will arrive on Sept. 29. Del Rey initially revealed the book’s impending release in December, where, in a video, she explained that half of the proceeds would “benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.” On Thursday, she shared that the sales would benefit the Navajo Water Project.

“The Navajo Water Project has a fundraising target of $1,035,000 for 2020 to bring running water and solar power to 230 families,” Del Rey wrote. “And we plan on fulfilling that target in the next four weeks to bring it up to their million-dollar mark, and we’ll be traveling throughout New Mexico, Arizona and Utah to say hello and make sure it gets done.”

Del Rey has also implied that her next album, Chemtrails over the Country Club will drop in September. There is also a second poetry book in the works, reportedly named Behind the Iron Gates—Insights From an Institution. Del Rey mentioned both projects in a note to fans in May, from which she caught flack for suggesting that other women in music—Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B—aren’t criticized for their lyrical content. After being labeled as tone-deaf, she took to Instagram to address the situation, denying accusations that her note was racist.

Del Rey released her last album, Norman Fucking Rockwell in August 2019.