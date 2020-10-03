Lana Del Rey's Twitter mentions are, once again, in shambles.

On Friday afternoon, the singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble, where she met with fans and signed physical copies of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. Lana announced the event in an Instagram video, in which she was seen wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask—similar to the one she donned on the September issue of Interview.

Moments after Lana's announcement, social media users began blasting the artist for failing to wear a mask that provided adequate protection from coronavirus. Many pointed out that her mouth and nose were very visible through the face covering, which would make it much easier for the virus particles to spread. It's also worth noting that the mesh mask wasn't just worn for the initial video; she also donned it during a meet-and-greet with fans.

To reduce further spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention has recommended wearing a face covering that has two more layers of washable, breathable fabric, and one that completely covers the nose and mouth. As you can see from the book signing photos, Lana's mask does not meet the CDC's standards.

You can read some of the reactions to Lana's mask choice below.