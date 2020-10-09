Though he has political disagreements with Kanye West, Kid Cudi is grateful for their friendship.

The rapper/actor briefly touched on his relationship with Ye, whom he met over 15 years ago, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone Italy. Cudi specifically reflected on their 2018 collaborative effort Kids See Ghosts, stating it marked the end of one of his darkest times.

"Working on that record saved me: at the time I didn't know if I was going to continue making music or not, and Kanye was there for me, to help me get up," he said. "At that moment I really needed it."

The 36-year-old has been very open about his struggles with mental health over the last several years, and has always used music to speak about enduring and overcoming issues like anxiety and depression.

"When you make music, you tell your truth: in the same way, when it came to talking about my depression, I wanted to tell my story so that people could connect with what I was experiencing," he continued. "After all, most of my albums were already made up of SOS messages that I launched to the world, hoping that someone would pick them up and respond to me, making me feel less alone. As far as I'm concerned it was already evident in my songs: I did nothing but be honest and sincere."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cudi spoke about his role in Luca Guadagnino's newly premiered HBO series We Are Who We Are, becoming interested in politics, as well as his experience working with Travis Scott on their No. 1 joint record

"The Scotts."

"Working with Travis was a wonderful experience, we've known each other for years and we always felt in tune, both musically and personally," he said. "I consider him one of the family."

Cudi also confirmed his much-anticipated podcast will be called All Love No Sh*t Talkin. He teased the title back in June, when announcing his plans to get into the podcast game.

You can read Cudi's full Rolling Stone Italy interview here.