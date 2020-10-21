J Balvin is bringing a special performance to Fortnite, a go-to for the concert experience during the quarantine era, on Halloween.

"I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans," J Balvin, whose Fortnitemares performance at the Afterlife Party will include familiar hits and the debut of a new song with Sech titled "La Luz," said in a statement. "Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020."

Image via Publicist

For Fortnite developer Epic Games, linking up with Balvin marked a key opportunity to continue the brand's history of innovative performances using XR technology with LED walls and camera tracking.

"This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far," Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, said. "J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honored to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide."

The unique performance will go down in Party Royale mode on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET and will simultaneously premiere in Epic Games' social network Houseparty. Through Nov. 1, a special J Balvin edition of the Party Trooper outfit will be available in the item shop.

Image via Publicist

Balvin's recent collaboration with McDonald's, meanwhile, is being celebrated with a newly announced set of chains designed by luxury jeweler Saint Jewels. The set is valued at $150,000 and marks a partnership between NTWRK and McDonald's, with the former offering fans a chance to purchase these one-of-a-kind pieces by way of three separate drawings starting Wednesday.

For more info on the drawings, click here.