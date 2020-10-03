21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode sequel is on track to secure the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

According to projections published by Hits Daily Double, the much-anticipated album will move between 170,000 and 195,000 album equivalent units in its first week; 14,000 to 17,000 will be in traditional sales. For comparison, 2016's Savage Mode EP peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart. 21's most recent solo album, 2018's I Am > I Was, racked in 131,000 album equivalent units (18,000 in pure sales) during its first week.

Savage Mode II spanned 15 tracks and included guest appearances by Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. 21 spoke about the album during an appearance on the Big Facts podcast this week, explaining his and Metro's approach to the project.

"Some people just throw a bunch of songs together and put it out," he said. "But the way me and Metro do it, everything matches up. It’s like Metro scored this shit."

Bryson Tiller's third studio album, Anniversary, is also expected to have a respectable first week, as it's projected to move 75,000 to 85,000 units; 6,000 to 9,000 of which will be in pure sales. Those figures, however, will not be enough to land Tiller at the No. 2 spot, as Blackpink's debut studio album is projected to outperform Anniversary with 110,000 to 125,000 units (90,000 to 100,000 in traditional sales).