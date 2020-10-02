Wildly popular k-pop group Blackpink have delivered their long-awaited debut studio album, simply titled The Album.

The star-studded project from the South Korean girl group features appearances from Cardi B and Selena Gomez, plus writing contributions from Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét. Running for a lean 24 minutes across eight songs, the record follows the release of their second EP Kill This Love.

To coincide with the release of the record, the group also shared the video for "Lovesick Girls." In the 10 hours since its release, it's already racked up nearly 37 million views and shot to No. 1 on YouTube's trends. With that sort of momentum, it'll be interesting to see how Blackpink's debut performs on the Billboard 200 album chart. K-pop is no stranger to the U.S. music charts, as BTS have already proved countless times before.

