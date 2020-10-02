Bryson Tiller is back, returning with his third and heavily anticipated studio album appropriately titled Anniversary. The only guest feature on the album comes from none other than Drake.

For fans of Pen Griffey and R&B alike, Anniversary might be one of the most heavily anticipated albums of the year, mainly because it has been a long time coming. The only photo's that were on Bryson Tiller's Instagram prior to Anniversary dropping were from 2015, a year marked by the massive success of his debut album, Trapsoul, and all the memories that surrounded it. Despite a lackluster reception for his sophomore project, True to Self, Tiller has returned better than ever here.

The 10-track album was heralded in by Tiller dropping the deluxe version of his 2015 classic Trapsoul to celebrate its 5-year anniversary just days prior. Fitting in with the theme of "anniversary," the deluxe version of Trapsoul featured three unreleased songs: “Just Another Interlude,” “Self Righteous,” and “Rambo: (Last Blood)” ft. The Weeknd; and one completely new track, “Outro (Thank You).”

Tiller also hosted a listening party with his fans via Zoom the night before its release so that they could hear the album early. Many also noticed that the album cover for Anniversary directly mirrors that of Trapsoul, with opposite color blocking and all.

Listen to Bryson Tiller's new album Anniversary featuring Drake down below.