Cue ominous basslines and knife sounds. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are back with Savage Mode II.

Following the success of 2016’s Savage Mode and 2017’s Without Warning, the duo have returned with yet another collaborative project. And this time, they’ve let Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy join in on the action.

The album was announced with a cinematic trailer and a movie poster, which is fitting for an album that’s narrated by the legend himself, Morgan Freeman. Any album that opens with the actual voice of God saying shit like “booming metropolis” and “savage land” over a Metro Boomin beat is off to a great start. But did the rest of the album live up to the intro? Have 21 Savage and Metro Boomin established themselves as one of the best rapper-producer duos in all of hip-hop right now? Is it as good as the first Savage Mode?

We’ll dive into the album more deeply in an in-depth review next week, but we couldn’t start the weekend without sharing some first thoughts and impressions. Continue for 10 big takeaways from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II.