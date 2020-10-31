Despite the pandemic putting a damper on Halloween this year, Ciara still decided to celebrate the day with her followers and fans by recreating looks from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj.

On Friday, Ciara shared her first costume by dressing as Cardi from her Invasion of Privacy album cover. Ciara’s son Future joined his mom and dressed up as Offset, with the pair lipsyncing to Cardi’s song “Drip” with Migos.

Cardi reposted Ciara’s video and applauded the singer’s efforts: “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Ciara also recreated Meg’s outfit from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” donning a baby pink cropped top, pants, and hood with a bandana print. Ciara even took a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer” with Ty Dolla Sign and Nicki Minaj. Meg later reposted Ciara’s remake.

And speaking of Minaj, Ciara’s last look was a throwback to the all-leopard print outfit that Minaj wore to the Grammy’s in 2011.