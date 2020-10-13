Someone's getting fired... maybe.

Pitchfork reported on Tuesday that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping single "WAP" had not been submitted for Grammy consideration.

For an album or single to be eligible for the 2021 Grammy Awards, it had to have been released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. "WAP"—which debuted on Aug. 7—dropped in time to make the cut, but wasn't submitted for recognition. This move is puzzling since "WAP" turned out to be a groundbreaking single.

Upon its release, "WAP" set the record for the biggest streaming debut week of all time and stopped huge acts like Drake and BTS from claiming the No. 1 Billboard spot. The single was also paired with a music video that featured Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, and more. The visual has since gone viral, sitting at close to 250 million views. This leads many to believe that "WAP" would've probably taken home at least one trophy at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

From the outside looking in, this appears to be the worst fumble since Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50. As a result, Complex was prompted to reach out to both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's reps for clarification. A rep for Cardi B confirmed that "WAP" was not submitted for the 2021 Grammy Awards and will be submitted for the 2022 event.

Pitchfork was first to report this, adding the rapper is waiting until her upcoming album to be released before submitting "WAP" for any awards.