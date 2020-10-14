It appears Ariana Grande has been keeping busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she just revealed on Twitter that a new album is on the way very soon.

"I can't wait to give u my album this month," she wrote, sending her fans into a frenzy. The currently untitled project, which assumedly will arrive anytime between now and Halloween, will follow up her February 2019 album Thank U, Next, which arrived just under six months after Sweetener. She also shared a live record featuring recordings from her Sweetener tour last year, entitled K Bye For Now (Swt Live).

This isn't the first time Ariana has teased new music recently. Just last week, she tweeted, "Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early."

So far this year Ariana Grande has appeared on tracks with Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber, but she's yet to release any new solo material ahead of the release of her new project. Most of her recent activity on social media has been dedicated to next month's elections, urging her followers to get involved.