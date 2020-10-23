The countdown is over—well, at least one of them is.

At midnight Friday, Ariana Grande released her much anticipated single “Positions” along with its official video. The Grammy-winning singer has been hyping the track over the past week, sharing its cover art as well as a 15-second clip.

Prior to the single and video release, Ariana directed her fans to her official website, which displayed two sets of countdowns. One was clearly for the “Position” drop, while the other teased some kind of release on Friday, Oct. 30. Fans took this as further confirmation that Ariana’s sixth studio album is right around the corner.

The full-length project will mark Ariana’s first album release since 2019’s Thank U, Next. As we wait for more information about the release, you can check out the “Positions” video above and stream it now on all major platforms.