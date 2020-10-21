21 Savage and Metro Boomin's well-received Savage Mode sequel has debuted at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Billboard reports that Savage Mode II finished in first with 171,000 equivalent album units, dethroning Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall, which slipped to No. 6 with 56,000 units. Savage Mode II marks 21 Savage's second full-length release to top the charts, following his 2018 album I Am > I Was. This is also Metro's second full-length to hit No. 1, after his debut album Not All Heroes Wear Capes did the same in 2018. Featuring appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, Savage Mode II has dramatically outperformed its predecessor, which peaked at No. 23 in 2016.

Meanwhile, at the No. 2 spot is the hugely popular K-pop group Blackpink, who just secured the biggest week ever for a female K-Pop act in the U.S. with their debut full-length, The Album. It's the highest-charting album by an all-female group since 2008's Welcome to the Dollhouse by Danity Kane. YG secured a respectable debut for his new album My Life 4Hunnid, landing at No. 4 with 64,000 equivalent album units.

Bryson Tiller's surprise new album Anniversary, which features a sole guest appearance from Drake, earned him a third straight top 10 album after debuting at No. 5 with 57,000 units. While it didn't quite crack the top ten, it's worth noting that Fleetwood Mac's Rumours has returned to the top 40 of the chart with a 41 percent spike at No. 27, thanks to that viral TikTok.