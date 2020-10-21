21 Savage's 2020 just got better.
The I Am > I Was rapper has just received 21 new RIAA certifications, a rep confirmed to Complex. "Thank you to my fans for supporting my music through everything, Slaughter Gang 4L," 21 said in a statement of the batch of new gold and platinum certifications.
no matter what obstacle is thrown my way i will always have my head high...— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) October 9, 2020
all the love my fans give me I have to return 4L thank y’all 🗡🗡
News of the RIAA certifications arrives on the heels of 21 Savage's newly released collaborative album with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album, which boasted features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, moved 171,000 equivalent album units in its first week.
wow the whole project charted and 2 in the Top 10 y’all different I love y’all🔥🤯🗡🗡
You can check out the new certifications below.
21 Savage RIAA Certifications:
a&t - gold
"asmr" - gold
"a lot" - 4x platinum
"Bad Business" - gold
"FaceTime" - gold
"Famous" - gold
"Mad Stalkers" with Offset and Metro Boomin - gold
"Whole Lot" - gold
"X" with Metro Boomin f/ Future - 3x platinum
"1.5" - gold
"all my friends" - gold
" Immortal" - gold
"monster" - gold
"My Choppa Hate Niggas" with Metro Boomin - gold
"Numb" - gold
"can't leave without it" gold & platinum
"Bank Account" - 5x platinum
Issa Album - platinum
"ball w/o you" - gold & platinum
"Rap Saved Me" with Offset and Metro Boomin f/ Quavo - gold
"Ric Flair Drip" with Offset and Metro Boomin - 6x platinum
