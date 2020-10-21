21 Savage's 2020 just got better.

The I Am > I Was rapper has just received 21 new RIAA certifications, a rep confirmed to Complex. "Thank you to my fans for supporting my music through everything, Slaughter Gang 4L," 21 said in a statement of the batch of new gold and platinum certifications.

no matter what obstacle is thrown my way i will always have my head high...

all the love my fans give me I have to return 4L thank y’all 🗡🗡 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) October 9, 2020

News of the RIAA certifications arrives on the heels of 21 Savage's newly released collaborative album with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album, which boasted features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, moved 171,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

You can check out the new certifications below.

21 Savage RIAA Certifications:

a&t - gold

"asmr" - gold

"a lot" - 4x platinum

"Bad Business" - gold

"FaceTime" - gold

"Famous" - gold

"Mad Stalkers" with Offset and Metro Boomin - gold

"Whole Lot" - gold

"X" with Metro Boomin f/ Future - 3x platinum

"1.5" - gold

"all my friends" - gold

" Immortal" - gold

"monster" - gold

"My Choppa Hate Niggas" with Metro Boomin - gold

"Numb" - gold

"can't leave without it" gold & platinum

"Bank Account" - 5x platinum

Issa Album - platinum

"ball w/o you" - gold & platinum

"Rap Saved Me" with Offset and Metro Boomin f/ Quavo - gold

"Ric Flair Drip" with Offset and Metro Boomin - 6x platinum