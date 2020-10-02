Like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Legion of Zoom, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are looking to run it back by dropping Savage Mode 2 on Friday.

Metro and the Slaughter King decided to start the spooky season off right by giving fans what they've been wanting for years. Although they previously connected on Without Warning with Offset, the pair announced that they would be releasing the proper follow-up to their Savage Mode mixtape on Tuesday with a trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage teamed up to create the first Savage Mode in 2016. The mixtape yielded platinum-selling singles like "X" featuring Future and "No Heart." Since then, Savage has gone on to create two well-received albums including 2018's I Am > I Was which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Metro Boomin has continued his ascension to become one of this generation's super producer. Along with producing for top tier acts like Kanye West and Travis Scott, he also released his own solo produced album, Not All Heros Wear Capes. This project debuted as the No. 1 album in the country when it was released in 2018.

Listen to Savage Mode 2, which features appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, below.