Though, once again, the last thing anyone needs right now is more of this type of thing, Nick Cannon has shared a 44-minute interview with increasingly failed presidential hopeful Kanye West.

From the jump, West lays claim to both "a tone of morality" and "a tone of spirituality." From there, he claims that he began reading the Holy Bible back in 2016 during a hospitalization.

"God brought me to my knees multiple times," West, whose presidential efforts have been a frequent subject of accusations of deception, said. "The first time that I was put in the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what god hit me with. You know, god has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways."

West then shifted into an apparent response to those skeptical of his brand of alleged Christianity before pivoting to a criticism of Forbes, a popular finance-based publication that notably receives zero mentions in biblical text.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I like being cool," West said. "I didn't go into an environment to come off uncool. Why would I wanna come off uncool if I've been telling Forbes for three years to put me on the list and they intentionally snubbed me off the list? I feel like Forbes kept snubbing me because they wanted to say, 'We can't show you a person being successful that didn't do it the exact way that we told you you need to do it in order to be successful.'"

West then recalled the origin of his decision to intentionally antagonize atheists who attended his Sunday Service gatherings. As West explained it, he relished in being able to rub Christianity in people's faces, which one would presume isn't really the point of a truly genuine message of love.

"I was snubbed by a magazine but I was recognized by god," West said around six minutes in. "I would do Sunday Service and there would be atheists who would come and tell me 'Well, maybe you shouldn't mention Jesus' name so much.' And that's all I need to hear. I was like 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus!' Thank you for inciting the riot."

Elsewhere, West and Cannon discussed West's should-be-ignored presidential push and more. Avoid that below:

