In an interview with Forbes this week, Kanye West made his stance against abortion very clear, claiming Planned Parenthood does "the Devil's work." Ye was previously championed by far right individuals, after he made some wildy inaccurate anti-abortion comments last year, and his latest statement on abortion has inspired a response from Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization he said was "placed inside cities by white supremacists."

"Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available," Nia Martin-Robinson, director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood, told The Blast. "Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition. At Planned Parenthood, we trust and we stand with Black women who have, and continue to lead the charge when it comes to the health, rights, and bodily autonomy of those in their communities."

In recent years, Kanye has touted his faith in christianity as an increasingly important factor in his life. In the Forbes profile, he admitted, "I am pro-life because I'm following the word of the bible." Last year, he spoke with Big Boy and said that Black Americans had been "brainwashed" into abortion by Democrats. He also confusingly conflated Plan B (the morning-after pill) with abortions, although it's worth point out Plan B is used to prevent pregnancies rather than abort them. Planned Parenthood responded to his comments in 2019, too, explaining, "Plan B helps prevent pregnancy before it starts by delaying ovulation."

During the latest interview, he spoke extensively about his plan to run for president, revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in February, and called vaccines "the mark of the beast." He also took a moment to deny that his bid for president was a publicity stunt for his new album, God's Country. "I give my album away for free," he said. As of right now, Kanye has yet to officially declare his candidacy outside of a tweet, but he added that he's "speaking with experts."