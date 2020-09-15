Chance the Rapper celebrated Polo Ralph Lauren's new partnership with Snap Inc. by hosting a virtual performance.

The concert was streamed globally via Chance and the brand's respective social media pages on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and the pre-recorded concert was held in Chicago's flagship Raph Lauren store.

"Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked. Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life," the rapper said in a statement. "This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to."

The clothing brand and Snap Inc. have come together to allow Ralph Lauren's exclusive pieces to be worn by Bitmoji avatars. Bitmoji’s new Mix and Match feature boasts 12 looks from the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection allowing users to dress their avatars in the iconic brand.

"Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap," Ralph Lauren’s Chief Digital Officer, Alice Delahunt, said. "With Ralph Lauren’s respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap’s undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way."

During the socially distant show, Chance performed fan favorites from his projects. Chance has also been keeping busy by throwing assists to several artists with feature verses. Not only did he appear on Ludacris' new single "Found You," but he also collaborated with artists like Brandy, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and more. The rapper has done all of this while still gearing up for the second season of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow.