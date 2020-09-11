Ludacris has linked-up with Chance the Rapper for "Found You," a soulful new track produced by none other than Timbaland.

Over a smooth instrumental, Luda drops a couple verses about his appreciation for love, while Chance takes on hook duties. It's a lighthearted affair that makes good use of the chemistry of all three involved. The song was originally previewed earlier this year during the Verzuz episode between Luda and Nelly. Today also marks Luda's 43rd birthday, and he shared a post on Instagram to celebrate.

The release of the new track follows "Silence of the Lambs" featuring Lil Wayne, which was also produced by Timbaland. When the song arrived on streaming services, fans highlighted some of the strange lyrical content, which included references to R. Kelly's sexual misconduct allegations, and convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby. Following the response, he said a lot of people "misconstrued" what he said.

Listen to "Found You" above.