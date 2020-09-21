Back in July, former Bad Boy signee Loon was released from prison after spending nine years behind bars, and Diddy tried to reach out to him. Fans had mixed reactions to him publicly commenting on a post regarding Loon's release, but now the two have been able to reunite in person after around a decade.

"Everything is not what it seems," he wrote alongside photos of the two embracing and hanging out with huge smiles on their faces. "After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied. We’ve travelled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!"

Loon, who changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith while serving time, recently spoke at length about why he decided to leave his music career behind. He also spoke about his relationship with Diddy, whom he fell out with prior to his arrest. "My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell," he said in an interview on The Breakfast Club. "But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that's already mandated and confirmed."

He confirmed that their relationship at no point was "tarnished," although he did indicate on a business side they had plenty of disagreements. He went on to explain that he was interested in meeting up with him again down the road, and that ultimately it's a "misconception" that there's any animosity between the two of them.