It appears Diddy is trying to reconnect with former Bad Boys signee Loon, who recently ended a nine-year prison stint stemming from drug-related charges.

Loon, who changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith while behind bars, was released from a Florida correctional facility on Thursday. Shortly after, a photo of Loon surfaced on the internet, showing him in front of a Rolls Royce alongside Akon's business-partner/brother, Abou "Bu" Thiam.

Diddy apparently came across the picture on The Shade Room's Instagram page, where he decided to leave a message for Loon.

"God is great. Welcome home," Diddy wrote in the comments section. "Get at me king. Love."

Diddy's comment was met with mixed reactions. Though some applauded Diddy's display of support, others questioned why he was reaching out in such a public and impersonal manner.

In late 2011, Loon was arrested in Belgium and extradited to the U.S. the following year on charges of conspiracy with intent to traffic one or more kilos of heroin. He received a 14-year prison sentence in 2013, but was recently granted an early release due to coronavirus concerns.

Loon's release came more than a year after a number of celebrities signed a letter asking President Donald Trump to commute the rapper's sentence. Signees included Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Kevin Garnett, and Baby Bash.