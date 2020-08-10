The Bad Boy Records rapper formerly known as Loon was granted an early release from prison last month, and now he's sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk his history with Diddy. The Harlem rapper, who changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith while serving time, reflected on what his career was like, why he ultimately decided to retire from music, and his relationship with Bad Boy Records.

His self-titled debut release via Bad Boy Records arrived in 2003, but prior to that he made appearances on "I Need a Girl (Part One)" and its sequel, but he wasn't signed when he worked on those singles. Despite that, he said he was able to retain his publishing rights, and he was compensated accordingly. Due to the success of the songs, he said he was able to negotiate "a deal with Puff that really nobody ever negotiated."

Talking about the fallout that happened between him and Diddy, Loon specified that it all came down to business. "My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell," he said, "But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that's already mandated and confirmed." He said at no point was his personal relationship with Diddy "tarnished" because of business, though, as they "did business first."

He confirmed that he hasn't had a chance to meet with Diddy face-to-face just yet, but he has received some messages from him. Loon indicated he's in no rush to force a conversation between them, but he thinks it would be "good" to chat with him even though he's not making music anymore. "It would be a whole new space for us," he said, suggesting their talks won't be what most people are expecting. He added that it's a "misconception" that there's animosity between him and Diddy, even though he's had his own "reservations" about him in the past.

During the chat, he also revealed what the original lineup of hip-hop supergroup Harlem World was supposed to be. "The group was supposed to consist of me, Big L, Cam'ron, Herb McGruff, and Mase," he explained. Outside of Loon, none of those rappers were a part of the group. "That's what definitely compelled me to want to sign on. But because of the relationship that Mase had with Herb and L at the time, it wasn't where it should have been. We had to go with the alternative which was Baby Stase, my man Blinky Blink, Meeno, and Huddy. So, that was supposed to be the segue from the Harlem World project Mase put out."

Watch the full interview above.