Big Sean is poised to have a huge first week.

After taking three years away from the game, HITS Daily Double predicts that Big Sean's Detroit 2 will debut as the no. 2 album in the country. The follow up to the G.O.O.D. Music rapper's 2012 mixtape is set to pull in 125,000 in total activity.

This puts Big Sean behind 6ix9ine's latest album, TattleTales, which is projected to generate 150,000 in total activity. Along with debuting in the top 5, Big Sean has four of the top 10 songs on Apple Music and three tracks in Spotify's top 25.

Detroit 2 is Big Sean's first album since 2017's I Decided. The project features appearances from Eminem, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and more. Also, keeping with the theme created on Detroit, Detroit 2 highlights Big Sean's hometown with acts like Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, and Stevie Wonder embracing their love for the city.

Big Sean celebrated the release of Detroit 2 by hosting a Q&A session on Twitter. While fielding through questions, Sean also revealed that J. Cole was set to appear on the album.

He additionally revealed that Def Jam staple is looking to start his own label once he finishes working on his new album.