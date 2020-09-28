Sunday (September 27) was/is Lil Wayne's 38th birthday and, as a result, Drake paid homage to the man who signed him to Young Money more than a decade ago with a very complimentary tribute post.

That post featured a run of images that showed, among others, the pair on tour together, filming the "HYFR" video in 2011, and also showed Drake playing Wayne on Saturday Night Live.

"More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT 🐐 and not just on some emoji shit," Drake wrote in the caption. "Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king...shall be...so I be...who I be...that’s me...that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothafuckin..."

Fans of "Hustler Musik" may recognize the lyrics. As for the others, you now know what that means:

Also showing love, as significant others do, was Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot. She sent birthday well wishes with a caption that said:

"Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than I ever thought possible," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair in a private jet.

"You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂."

Chance the Rapper also didn't let the day slide past him without acknowledgement:

Depending on when this post gets up, you may still have time to follow their lead(s).