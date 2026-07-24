Fans Are Loving Lil Wayne and Rick Ross' Impressive Verses on Drake’s ‘CLB’ Track “You Only Live Twice”
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One early 'Certified Lover Boy' highlight for Drake fans is Rick Ross and Lil Wayne teaming up with Drizzy on the sleek track “You Only Live Twice.”Trace William Cowen
During a Q&A on Twitter, Lil Wayne spoke about collaborating with Drake, revealing that his protege's pen has made him change his verses "a billion times."Brad Callas
With COVID-19 still raging across the country, this year's holiday season is going to look markedly different. Still, there's always a way to give back.Trace William Cowen
If you caught any of these references—job well done.Kiana Fitzgerald