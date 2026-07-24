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Lil Wayne and Rivers Cuomo performing on stage, each playing guitars. Lil Wayne wears a black outfit with a red guitar, and Rivers Cuomo wears a black jumpsuit with patches and a sticker-covered guitar.
Music

Lil Wayne Puts His Own Spin on Weezer's 2001 Hit "Island in the Sun" on 'Tha Carter VI'

Weezy and Weezer last linked for "Can't Stop Partying" in 2009.

Trace William Cowen414 days ago
Album cover for "Tha Carter VI" by Lil Wayne, featuring a young Wayne with face tattoos and a red CD with white graphics.
Music

Lil Wayne’s 'Tha Carter VI' on Vinyl: Where to Buy

The rap icon’s latest 'Carter' installment will be available in multiple formats, and Complex Shop has you covered.

Complex Staff415 days ago
Lil Wayne, wearing a pink cap and headphones, smiles alongside Denise Bidot on a private jet.
Music

Lil Wayne Accused of Abuse by Model Denise Bidot: 'This Man Actually Laid a Hand on Me'

She also claimed that Wayne kicked her and her daughter out of his house on Mother's Day.

tara mahadevan440 days ago
Three images of a man in different outfits: speaking with a mic, performing on stage, and pointing upwards.
Music

Cam'ron on Why Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Album Never Dropped, Claims UMG Wanted 95 Percent

Cam'ron is often blamed for the project never getting an official release. Here, Cam explains what really went down.

Trace William Cowen528 days ago
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Split image: On the left, Lil Novi and a yellow bucket. On the right, Lil Wayne performing in a suit and sunglasses.
Music

Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi Says 'Tha Carter V' Is His Father’s Top Album

Meanwhile, 'Tha Carter VI' is expected to be Weezy's next album.

Trace William Cowen600 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and playing a red and white electric guitar.
Music

Lil Wayne Bags Timely 'NFL GameDay Morning' Gig

Despite not being given the Super Bowl headlining slot, Weezy is still locking down a key NFL gig.

Trace William Cowen620 days ago
Weezy is seen performing on the blink tour
Music

Lil Wayne Super Bowl Halftime Show Debate: What Rappers Are Saying About Weezy Not Getting the Gig

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner following a blockbuster year that included the No. 1 hit "Not Like Us."

Trace William Cowen683 days ago
Lil Wayne is seen performing
Music

Lil Wayne Jokingly Tells Fans He’s Working on 26th Entry in 'Tha Carter' Series: 'I Was Lying'

Meanwhile, fans are holding out hope for an official 'Tha Carter VI' release date announcement soon.

Trace William Cowen688 days ago
Headshots of Lil Wayne, one with eyes closed, and headshots of another individual with eyes closed and eyes open, against a dark, minimalist background
Music

Premiere: Mike Will Made-It Takes Fans on Emotional Journey in "High3r" Video f/ Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty

Mike Will's new album, his first in seven years, is expected soon.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
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Lil Wayne sitting courtside at a basketball game, sporting a navy tracksuit and throwing a peace sign
Sports

Lil Wayne Says He Was 'Treated Like Sh*t' at Lakers Game After Anthony Davis Comments: 'F*ck 'Em'

Last November, Weezy said on 'UNDISPUTED' that the team should "get rid of" AD.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
kat food cover art
Music

Listen to Lil Wayne Flip Missy Elliott's "Work It" On “Kat Food”

Missy Elliott is credited as a writer on the new Weezy track.

Trace William Cowen1058 days ago
lil wayne performing live
Music

The Only ‘Verzuz’ Lil Wayne Is Interested in Is Himself Against ‘Mixtape Weezy’

Weezy isn't interested in the usual setup and instead wants to take on a more personal opponent—himself. “There ain’t no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry,” he said.

Trace William Cowen1142 days ago
Lil Wayne pictured performing for fans
Music

Former Officer Who Helped Save Lil Wayne’s Life as a Kid Dies at 65, Weezy Pays Tribute: ‘U Refused to Let Me Die’

In a message shared over the weekend, Lil Wayne said “everything happens for a reason” and again credited the former cop with saving his life.

Trace William Cowen1461 days ago
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Yung Bleu walks the red carpet
Music

Yung Bleu Says He Bagged a Lil Wayne Placement Days After Starting to Make Beats

Though Yung Bleu, a.k.a. Moon Boy, has only been formally making beats for roughly a week, he's already managed to secure several major names.

Trace William Cowen1670 days ago
Yung Bleu attends a Party at Halo Lounge
Music

Yung Bleu Posts Text About Getting a Weezy Verse: ‘When Wayne Say This It’s Wayne Song Now’

Yung Bleu has been trying to get Lil Wayne on a track, and it seems he finally succeeded, sharing an exciting screenshot with a humorous reaction.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1712 days ago

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