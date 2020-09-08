Conway the Machine has unleashed the video for his Method Man-assisted song “Lemon.”

In the first visual from Conway’s forthcoming project From King to a GOD, we see the two rappers trade verses while they hang with their crew—and befitting of the song’s title, both Conway and Method don a lot of yellow.

“With the ‘Lemon’ video, I just wanted to give the streets and my diehard fans that nostalgic grimy shit they love me for,” Conway told Complex. “Meth has a verse of the year contender!”

From King to a GOD is slated for release on Sept. 11 via Griselda/Drumwork/Empire, and is set to include guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, DJ Premier, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Hit-Boy, and more. Conway also announced that the project will feature new interludes from DJ Shay, who passed away in August.

Watch the Langston Sessoms-directed video for “Lemon” up top.